Want to win a Granville Home? Here's how

In hopes of raising $600,000, Granville Homes, in collaboration with nine local nonprofits and dignitaries, will raffle off a three bedroom home.
The home at Copper River Ranch, which is 1,641 square feet in size, will be revealed to the public for the first time during the 13th annual Granville Home of Hope event 10 a.m. Saturday at 1309 E. Via Viola Way, located off of Millbrook and Cooper avenues.
Six thousand raffle tickets are available and each ticket costs $100. The home will be raffled off on May 2. The home will also be open for touring Mondays through Fridays 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Additionally, Fresno Lexus will be donating a two-year lease on a 2018 Lexus RX 350, which will be raffled off on April 25. People who purchase the Granville Home of Hope two-ticket bundle will be eligible to win the car. There are 1,250 raffle tickets available.
All proceeds from the two raffles will go towards the nine local organizations Granville Homes are collaborating with.
