Mudslides close roads in Tulare County

Two roads were closed Tuesday evening in Tulare County after heavy flooding caused mudslides, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Highway 190 at Powerhouse Bridge in the Camp Nelson/Springville area is closed, and there are reports of 3 feet of water flooding the roadway, the sheriff's office said.
A mudslide is blocking both lanes of traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol log.
Road 284 at Worth Avenue near Porterville is also closed due to heavy flooding and mud, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office is advising that motorists stay out of the areas.
