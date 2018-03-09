Popular makeup artist Jeffree Star coming to Fresno for new cosmetics store

Popular makeup artist Jeffree Star will be coming to Fresno for the grand opening of a new cosmetics store at Fashion Fair Mall.
Morphe, known for its eyeshadow palettes and brushes, held a soft opening Friday and generated much excitement among teenagers and young women both in person and on social media.
I literally broke out in tears love you & thanks for slaying my life #morphefresno @JeffreeStar pic.twitter.com/NzjBqHfvP0— JennJenn (@Jenn_MLopez) March 10, 2018
Star’s upcoming appearance for the Fresno Morphe’s grand opening on March 24 projects to send makeup enthusiasts into a frenzy even more.
Star, who has his own makeup line, along with 5.6 million followers on Instagram, will be available for a meet and greet with the first 250 people who arrive and buy a Jeffree Star Comestics product during the grand opening.
Star, whose real name is Jeffrey Lynn Steininger, became popular for his Youtube video tutorials on how to apply makeup, as well as his catchy posts on Myspace, back in 2006 when the social media site was at its peak. He was considered to have Myspace's most connected profile.
Morphe Grand Opening March 24 featuring the one and only Jeffree Star! #morphefresno pic.twitter.com/0zgIMa8bDV— Fashion Fair (@ShopFashionFair) March 10, 2018
Star has remained in headlines for his public feuds with reality TV celebrities Kylie Jenner and Kat Von D.
Morphe, which has 6 million Instagram followers, initially sold its products only through their website. But as the makeup line’s popularity continued to grow, Morphe products landed in Ulta stores. And now, the brand has several of its own stores.
He loves me, he loves me not.... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bua3OOADiQ— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 1, 2018
Back in January, Star helped open the Morphe store in Rancho Cucamonga.
