Popular makeup artist Jeffree Star will make an appearance at the new Morphe at Fashion Fair Mall during the comestics store’s grand opening March 24. The Fresno Morphe store had a soft opening Friday. Star has helped open other Morphe stores in California, including back in January at the new location in Rancho Cucamonga, as shown in this photo. Twitter screen shot

Local

Popular makeup artist Jeffree Star coming to Fresno for new cosmetics store

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

March 09, 2018 08:48 PM

Popular makeup artist Jeffree Star will be coming to Fresno for the grand opening of a new cosmetics store at Fashion Fair Mall.

Morphe, known for its eyeshadow palettes and brushes, held a soft opening Friday and generated much excitement among teenagers and young women both in person and on social media.

Star’s upcoming appearance for the Fresno Morphe’s grand opening on March 24 projects to send makeup enthusiasts into a frenzy even more.

Morphe store
Morphe, a popular cosmetics store, opened Friday with a soft opening at Fashion Fair Mall. Morphe, known for its eyeshadow palettes and brushes, has a strong and loyal following with more than 6 million followers at Instagram alone.
Star, who has his own makeup line, along with 5.6 million followers on Instagram, will be available for a meet and greet with the first 250 people who arrive and buy a Jeffree Star Comestics product during the grand opening.

Star, whose real name is Jeffrey Lynn Steininger, became popular for his Youtube video tutorials on how to apply makeup, as well as his catchy posts on Myspace, back in 2006 when the social media site was at its peak. He was considered to have Myspace's most connected profile.

Star has remained in headlines for his public feuds with reality TV celebrities Kylie Jenner and Kat Von D.

Morphe, which has 6 million Instagram followers, initially sold its products only through their website. But as the makeup line’s popularity continued to grow, Morphe products landed in Ulta stores. And now, the brand has several of its own stores.

Back in January, Star helped open the Morphe store in Rancho Cucamonga.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

