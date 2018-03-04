Tulare Republican Devin Nunes says a skit by comedian Stephen Colbert (pictured) “is the danger that we have in this country.”
Tulare Republican Devin Nunes says a skit by comedian Stephen Colbert (pictured) “is the danger that we have in this country.” Richard Shotwell Associated Press file
Tulare Republican Devin Nunes says a skit by comedian Stephen Colbert (pictured) “is the danger that we have in this country.” Richard Shotwell Associated Press file

Local

Rep. Devin Nunes says this comedian’s jokes are a danger to the country

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

March 04, 2018 12:05 PM

Are Late Show host Stephen Colbert’s jokes a danger to the country? Rep. Devin Nunes thinks so.

In a March 3 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host took a trip to Capitol Hill and sat down with Democratic lawmakers to do some investigating of his own.

At one point, Colbert brought out his own memo and gave Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, a “sneak peak” of the memo and asked that he read it back to him. “Devin Nunes is a (redacted),” Schiff read.

When the Tulare Republican was asked by Fox News’ Neil Cavuto what he thinks of Colbert’s latest White House skit, he responded, “This is the danger that we have in this country.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trump_Russia
Tulare Republican Devin Nunes says “conservatives in this country are under attack.”
Pablo Martinez Monsivais Associated Press file

He went on to say that the left not only controls universities in this country, but also Hollywood and mainstream media.

“So conservatives in this country are under attack. They attack people who are trying to get to the truth,” Nunes said to the Fox News host.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

  Comments  