Surgeon in medical malpractice trial left the operating room too soon, attorney says

The medical malpractice civil trial of heart surgeon Dr. Pervaiz Chaudhry in Fresno County Superior Court began Thursday with opening statements by the plaintiff’s attorney about how an operation left a patient in a vegetative state.
When heart patient Silvino Perez, 76, developed a bleeding problem, he lost so much blood that his brain was starved of oxygen and now he’s permanently comatose, attorney Ricardo Echeverria of Claremont said.
Chaudhry is to blame because he left the operating room after performing open heart surgery on April 2, 2012 before Perez had been sewn up by a physician’s assistant and before the patient was stable, Echeverria told the jury.
“He’s the captain of the ship going into the surgery,” Echeverria said.
Chaudhry violated Community Regional Medical Center policy by leaving the operating room before the patient was stable. He also violated policy by not having a backup cardiac surgeon at the hospital when he left the hospital grounds, the attorney said.
When Perez turned blue from lack of oxygen due to the bleeding, Chaudhry was a half-hour away at a restaurant in north Fresno. By the time he got back, it was too late, Echeverria said.
But Chaudhry’s defense attorney, Jim Goodman of San Francisco, said the heart surgeon was in the operating room until Perez was stable, and there’s evidence showing to prove that, such as testimony by medical staff in the operating room that day.
“This is a very unfortunate case in which we had an extremely rare complication,” Goodman said. “In every step of the process, he was not in any way negligent. What he did met the standard of care in every instance.”
Chaudhry, one of the busiest cardiac surgeons in the state, was the medical director for cardiothoracic surgery at both Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital at the time of the surgery. The suit was filed by Perez’s wife and stepson in December 2013.
Meanwhile, a manager at Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital filed suit, claiming that she was punished with a layoff after she filed a complaint that Chaudhry had left the operating room there. Valerie Villalobos was later rehired but then resigned, citing a hostile work environment.
And Chaudhry also was sued in 2015 by a cardiac perfusionist for retaliation and wrongful termination. James Robillard said he was fired after he told state health investigators that Chaudhry had left Perez’s open-heart surgery before his chest was closed.
In 2015, Chaudhry sued the California Department of Public Health, claiming the state’s report falsely accused him of leaving the operating room in 2012 and falsely reported that he admitted to doing so to a state interviewer. The suit, which is seeking in excess of $15 million in damages, also claims that the department’s investigation was “sloppy” and inadequate, and the subsequent report damaged his reputation and caused him economic harm and emotional distress.
