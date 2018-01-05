Flu-related deaths in California continue to climb; two have died in the Valley

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her

The Fresno Police Department is looking for help to identify a robber and the driver who waited in a car parked next to the victim’s vehicle, then mugged her as she walked to her van. The robbery, shown on this security video, took place during daylight Tuesday and occurred at the Fastrip Gas Station in central Fresno (3793 N. Hughes Ave.). -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee