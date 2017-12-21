Nunes wants investigation of FBI, DOJ for alleged corruption in Trump probe, report says

Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican from Tulare and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, reportedly wants the Department of Justice and the FBI investigated for allegedly mishandling the contents of a dossier that describes possible ties between President Donald Trump and Russia.
Some committee Republicans believe high-level officials in federal law enforcement are guilty of corruption and conspiracy in the Trump probe, according to a report by Politico.
Nunes is the leader of a small group of committee Republicans working behind the scenes, Politico said, basing its information on four unidentified sources.
Nunes’ office declined to comment for the Politico story, and he refuses to talk to The Bee. But in an interview with Fox News earlier this month he suggested the officials did something wrong.
“I hate to use the word corrupt, but they’ve become at least so dirty that who’s watching the watchmen?” Nunes is quoted as saying. “Who’s investigating these people. There is no one.”
The dossier has been controversial. It was compiled by a British spy, who was paid by an American group that does opposition research. Under pressure from Nunes, Politico said, the group revealed it got funding for the dossier project from the Hillary Clinton campaign for president and the Democratic National Committee.
Many Republicans have dismissed the dossier as discredited or false.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
