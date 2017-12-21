House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. speaks during a committee hearing on cyber threats. Politico reports that Nunes is seeking an investigation into leaders at the FBI and Department of Justice over how the agencies are handling a probe into ties between President Trump and Russia.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. speaks during a committee hearing on cyber threats. Politico reports that Nunes is seeking an investigation into leaders at the FBI and Department of Justice over how the agencies are handling a probe into ties between President Trump and Russia. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. speaks during a committee hearing on cyber threats. Politico reports that Nunes is seeking an investigation into leaders at the FBI and Department of Justice over how the agencies are handling a probe into ties between President Trump and Russia. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP

Local

Nunes wants investigation of FBI, DOJ for alleged corruption in Trump probe, report says

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

December 21, 2017 04:45 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 08:07 AM

Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican from Tulare and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, reportedly wants the Department of Justice and the FBI investigated for allegedly mishandling the contents of a dossier that describes possible ties between President Donald Trump and Russia.

Some committee Republicans believe high-level officials in federal law enforcement are guilty of corruption and conspiracy in the Trump probe, according to a report by Politico.

Nunes is the leader of a small group of committee Republicans working behind the scenes, Politico said, basing its information on four unidentified sources.

Nunes’ office declined to comment for the Politico story, and he refuses to talk to The Bee. But in an interview with Fox News earlier this month he suggested the officials did something wrong.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I hate to use the word corrupt, but they’ve become at least so dirty that who’s watching the watchmen?” Nunes is quoted as saying. “Who’s investigating these people. There is no one.”

The dossier has been controversial. It was compiled by a British spy, who was paid by an American group that does opposition research. Under pressure from Nunes, Politico said, the group revealed it got funding for the dossier project from the Hillary Clinton campaign for president and the Democratic National Committee.

Many Republicans have dismissed the dossier as discredited or false.

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

    Richard Burrell started the program after seeing children living in substandard housing and around bad influences. On Tuesday, a special Christmas celebration was held for the kids at Tree Of Life in Fresno.

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:50

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life
Pair of trucks from Taco Truck Throwdown serve free tacos, burritos to Fresno homeless 1:04

Pair of trucks from Taco Truck Throwdown serve free tacos, burritos to Fresno homeless
Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 1:36

Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays

View More Video