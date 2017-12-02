‘Funky Fulton’ Christmas parade brings crowds to a once-deserted downtown street

It has been called different names, and it’s marched along different routes during its 88 years, but on Saturday, the annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade made its way along the newly reopened Fulton Street – the parade’s original path, according to the Downtown Fresno Partnership.
The theme was “A Funky Fulton Christmas,” complete with DJs playing remixed soul, jazz and oldies. Marching bands, vintage cars, floats and horseback riders made their way down Fulton, and what parade would be complete without a visit from Santa Claus?
As heavy fog lifted off the streets of downtown Fresno on Saturday morning, families gathered, some bringing chairs and others taking advantage of built-in benches and curbs. Some hung out on balconies from lofts overlooking the street, while shops below offered outdoor seats to customers buying coffee and breakfast.
From Inyo to Calaveras streets, Fulton was bustling Saturday – and some parade-goers say that’s thanks to the roadway’s remodeling and October reopening.
Charles Dupree of Fresno said he skipped the parade for about five years but brought his family along this year. He was most enticed by the improvements on Fulton he had heard about, and he likes them.
“Part of it is, there’s a lot more room out here now,” he said.
Phyllis Zepeda, also of Fresno, watched the parade with her husband. She said she too was drawn by what she had heard about Fulton’s improvements, including better parking and a widened street.
“You don’t have to park two blocks away,” she said. “That’s what kept me away before.”
Although Zepeda was initially unsure about how Fulton Street’s rebirth would revitalize downtown, she said she saw the results Saturday morning.
“There’s newfound vitality. The diversity of the crowd has changed,” she said.
Zepeda said having the parade on Fulton was a great idea to get people familiar with downtown businesses. “After the parade ends, what are the bulk of people going to do?” she asked.
“When it’s finished, I’m going to take a walk down there,” she said, pointing down the street, “and I’ll see what I find.”
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
