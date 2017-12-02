More Videos

  The Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade returns to Fulton Street

    The 88th edition of the parade returned to its original route along the newly reopened Fulton Street on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

The 88th edition of the parade returned to its original route along the newly reopened Fulton Street on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
The 88th edition of the parade returned to its original route along the newly reopened Fulton Street on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Local

‘Funky Fulton’ Christmas parade brings crowds to a once-deserted downtown street

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

December 02, 2017 03:25 PM

UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO

It has been called different names, and it’s marched along different routes during its 88 years, but on Saturday, the annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade made its way along the newly reopened Fulton Street – the parade’s original path, according to the Downtown Fresno Partnership.

The theme was “A Funky Fulton Christmas,” complete with DJs playing remixed soul, jazz and oldies. Marching bands, vintage cars, floats and horseback riders made their way down Fulton, and what parade would be complete without a visit from Santa Claus?

parade_1203_010
Santa waves while riding with a few friends on a fire truck during the 88th annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade along the newly opened Fulton Street on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

As heavy fog lifted off the streets of downtown Fresno on Saturday morning, families gathered, some bringing chairs and others taking advantage of built-in benches and curbs. Some hung out on balconies from lofts overlooking the street, while shops below offered outdoor seats to customers buying coffee and breakfast.

From Inyo to Calaveras streets, Fulton was bustling Saturday – and some parade-goers say that’s thanks to the roadway’s remodeling and October reopening.

parade_1203_03
The Renoir washerwoman sculpture mixes in among the crowd at Fulton and Mariposa streets as the 88th annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade moves along the newly opened Fulton Street on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Charles Dupree of Fresno said he skipped the parade for about five years but brought his family along this year. He was most enticed by the improvements on Fulton he had heard about, and he likes them.

“Part of it is, there’s a lot more room out here now,” he said.

parade_1203_06
Families take in the sights at Fulton and Mariposa streets during the 88th annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Phyllis Zepeda, also of Fresno, watched the parade with her husband. She said she too was drawn by what she had heard about Fulton’s improvements, including better parking and a widened street.

“You don’t have to park two blocks away,” she said. “That’s what kept me away before.”

Although Zepeda was initially unsure about how Fulton Street’s rebirth would revitalize downtown, she said she saw the results Saturday morning.

“There’s newfound vitality. The diversity of the crowd has changed,” she said.

parade_1203_05
Dancers from Compan’a De Danza El Sol wave while walking in the 88th annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade on Fulton Street in downtown Fresno on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Zepeda said having the parade on Fulton was a great idea to get people familiar with downtown businesses. “After the parade ends, what are the bulk of people going to do?” she asked.

“When it’s finished, I’m going to take a walk down there,” she said, pointing down the street, “and I’ll see what I find.”

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

