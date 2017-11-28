Heart doctors pay $1.2 million to settle case over billing, but say they did nothing wrong

Boys & Girls Club kids say "thank you" Fresno

Because today is #givingTuesday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County produced this video to show you and its supporters how thankful the kids are for the community’s support. Not only do the children have a safe place to go after school, they can get a healthy snack or meal, help with their homework and learn they are valued. You can read more at https://www.bgcfresno.org.