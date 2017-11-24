Clovis’ Santa Claus Lane is now open, and twice as big as last year

Here comes Santa Claus Lane.
The third annual light show, in which dozens of homes in Clovis show off their holiday decorations and sync them along to Christmas music, opened on Friday. The event, located in the southeast neighborhood of Gettysburg and Locan avenues, is open everyday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until New Year’s Eve.
“We’re different. You don’t just drive and see lights on. This is all computer animated,” said Deb Toews, a 58-year-old registered nurse who founded the event in 2015 with her husband Terry Toews. “I can turn (the lights) off and on and do different kind of functions with them however I decide. It’s a light show, really and truly that’s what it is.”
Thirty-four homes are participating this year, up from 16 last year. Toews estimates that more than 40,000 people visited Santa Claus Lane during the month it was open last year, and she expects more visitors this time around.
Never miss a local story.
“We went from adding a couple of neighbors to the whole street, and then we were approached by some folks who wanted to participate on another street. It happened very quickly,” she said. “It’s really unique and people come out and get very excited about it.”
Santa Claus Lane is free and open to drivers or walkers. Free pictures with Santa will also be available on the 3000 block of Norwich Avenue.
Donations are welcomed, and in addition to helping with operating costs will benefit the food pantry at the Community Church of the Nazarene and Wings Fresno, a nonprofit that serves the homeless.
Those who plan to drive-through can enter off of Gettysburg Avenue onto Kaweah Avenue.
For more information, visit the Santa Claus Lane Facebook page or their website.
Mackenzie Mays: 559-441-6412, @MackenzieMays
Comments