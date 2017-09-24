The driver of a Toyota sedan died Sunday, Sept. 24 after colliding with the back of a Caltrans truck on Highway 99 in Fresno, Calif.
Driver dies on Highway 99 after colliding with back of Caltrans truck

By Larry Valenzuela

September 24, 2017 10:50 AM

One person died after colliding with a Caltrans truck on Highway 99 on Sunday morning.

Around 9:50 a.m., the driver of a silver Toyota sedan hit the back of the Caltrans vehicle, which was cleaning along the center divider near Clinton Avenue, CHP Officer Victor Taylor said.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene.

After hitting the truck, the sedan careened to the next lane over and struck a black Hummer H2. Passengers in the Hummer received minor injuries, Taylor said.

No Caltrans workers were injured.

The fast lane of the highway was closed to traffic as the investigation continued.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084

