Rescue effort underway for Sierra hiker with broken leg, fractured ankle

Fresno County sheriff’s deputies are attempt to rescue a 28-year-old hiker who was found injured Saturday at Fish Creek Campground near the Pacific Crest Trail in northeast Fresno County, Lt. Joe Smith said.
About 6 p.m., Smith said, two male hikers found an injured woman, then used a SPOT activation device to alert Cal OES and provide GPS coordinates.
It is unclear how the woman got injured. Smith said the woman is in stable condition, but has a compound fracture on a lower leg and a fractured ankle on the other.
The sheriff’s office, Cal OES and the military were working together Saturday night to rescue the woman. Smith said officials were in the process of sending a helicopter to the scene late Saturday.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
Comments