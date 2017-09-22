Veteran deaths won’t go uncounted now, thanks to bill by 2 Fresno legislators

More Videos 1:37 Talking to teens early could help Fresno County reduce number of preterm births Pause 0:50 Boomers! Fresno meets the wrecking crew 1:44 How to avoid getting bitten by a dog 1:18 A view from the air shows these raisins weathered a big storm and are back in the sun 1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era 1:04 Sky-high view of Millerton Lake and Friant Dam 1:57 Here's what Dreamers need to know about the changes to DACA 0:40 Fresno groups denounce Trump’s end of DACA program 1:02 Big changes are underway in the Tower District 1:14 New Hoover High football coach celebrates first win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Adding a face to a number: New law requires California to track veteran suicides Advocates for veterans met in Fresno on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, to mark the signing of a new law requiring California to track veteran suicides. Advocates for veterans met in Fresno on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, to mark the signing of a new law requiring California to track veteran suicides. Barbara Anderson The Fresno Bee

