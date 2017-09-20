Local

Motorcyclist dies in fiery west Fresno crash

September 20, 2017 02:43 PM

September 20, 2017 05:27 PM

A man died Wednesday afternoon in a fiery motorcycle crash west of Fresno, the CHP confirmed.

Witnesses told investigators the motorcycle driver went into the opposing lane of traffic about 2 p.m. near Shields and Biola avenues, CHP Officer Victor Taylor said. When the pickup truck took off from a stop sign, it was unable to avoid the motorcycle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, Taylor said. Upon colliding, the motorcycle burst into flames.

The driver, whose name and age have not been released, died at the scene. A woman in her 40s who also was on the motorcycle was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries, Taylor said.

Firefighters arrived on scene and put out the burning motorcycle.

CHP shut down the roadway for a short time while completing the investigation.

