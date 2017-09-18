Local

Harley rider dies splitting traffic lanes on 99

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 18, 2017 1:18 PM

A Fresno motorcyclist who was lanesplitting on Highway 99 Friday was killed after he collided with two cars, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. on southbound 99 north of Shields Avenue. The CHP said the 47-year-old rider of a Harley Davidson was riding at an estimated speed of 65 m.p.h. as he approached a Mercedes driven by Isidro Sabiniano, 79, of Daly City and a Honda driven by Laura Bonds, 41, of Fresno.

Sgt. M. Trenholm said the Mercedes was proceeding at an estimated speed of 20 m.p.h. in the left lane in stop-and-go traffic and the Honda was ahead of the Mercedes in the middle lane. Trenholm reported that the Harley rider “began to split traffic lanes” and collided with the right rear fender of the Mercedes, slammed into the Honda and crashed. Both he and the motorcycle slid across the middle and right lanes.

The rider died at the scene. Two passengers in the Mercedes complained of pain and were taken to Kaiser Hospital.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

