A driver pulled off the highway near Coalinga. That's when the body was found.

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

September 14, 2017

Someone driving along Highway 198 near Coalinga made a startling discovery Thursday morning, possibly sparking a homicide investigation.

The passerby pulled off the side of the road and reported finding a body among the weeds between Boone and Frame lanes, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti said.

Patrol deputies arrived first and homicide detectives and the deputy coroner were later called to the scene. The body was taken to the coroner’s office, where an autopsy, including toxicology tests, was scheduled for Friday.

For now, the death is classified as suspicious, but Botti said it may be ruled a homicide depending on those results.

The area is very remote, Botti noted.

No further information was available about the possible victim.

