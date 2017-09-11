More Videos

Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision 0:52

Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision

Pause
Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto 0:14

Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto

Thunderstorm causes sudden downpour in Fresno County 0:29

Thunderstorm causes sudden downpour in Fresno County

Be cautious with teeth whitening trend, an expert warns 1:22

Be cautious with teeth whitening trend, an expert warns

Placer County homeless increase in latest count 1:16

Placer County homeless increase in latest count

Watch the recovery of a car and two bodies from the Kings River 3:11

Watch the recovery of a car and two bodies from the Kings River

Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad survives a close call from wildfire 2:22

Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad survives a close call from wildfire

Thunderstorm lights up Clovis sky 0:26

Thunderstorm lights up Clovis sky

CalFire does the math: 317 new wildfires last week adds up to 4,943 so far this year 1:30

CalFire does the math: 317 new wildfires last week adds up to 4,943 so far this year

  • Thunderstorm lights up Clovis sky

    The intense summer thunderstorm passing over the central San Joaquin Valley produced lightning Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

The intense summer thunderstorm passing over the central San Joaquin Valley produced lightning Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. John Walker The Fresno Bee
The intense summer thunderstorm passing over the central San Joaquin Valley produced lightning Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Local

Thunderstorm rumbles through Fresno, causing havoc on roads, power outages

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

September 11, 2017 8:16 PM

Fresno is not missing out on its fair share of what many would call “weird weather” for this time of year.

On Monday evening, there were multiple reports of downed power lines, trees and fences in the road way and a thunderstorm advisory for parts of the Fresno, Madera and Kings Counties.

While the storm hit quickly, it dropped just .04 inches at Fresno Yosemite International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

More Videos

Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision 0:52

Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision

Pause
Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto 0:14

Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto

Thunderstorm causes sudden downpour in Fresno County 0:29

Thunderstorm causes sudden downpour in Fresno County

Be cautious with teeth whitening trend, an expert warns 1:22

Be cautious with teeth whitening trend, an expert warns

Placer County homeless increase in latest count 1:16

Placer County homeless increase in latest count

Watch the recovery of a car and two bodies from the Kings River 3:11

Watch the recovery of a car and two bodies from the Kings River

Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad survives a close call from wildfire 2:22

Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad survives a close call from wildfire

Thunderstorm lights up Clovis sky 0:26

Thunderstorm lights up Clovis sky

CalFire does the math: 317 new wildfires last week adds up to 4,943 so far this year 1:30

CalFire does the math: 317 new wildfires last week adds up to 4,943 so far this year

  • Thunderstorm causes sudden downpour in Fresno County

    Kuldip Chatha, a Fresno County raisin farmer, shot this video of pouring rain near Chestnut and Floral avenues, west of Selma, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

Thunderstorm causes sudden downpour in Fresno County

Kuldip Chatha, a Fresno County raisin farmer, shot this video of pouring rain near Chestnut and Floral avenues, west of Selma, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

Kuldip Chatha Special to The Bee

The CHP received more than 10 reports beginning around 5:30 p.m. as the fast-moving storm traveled north for downed trees, power poles and power lines in roadways.

There were also reports of vehicles spinning out on roads.

A tree fell onto an occupied vehicle in southern Fresno County west of Selma, according to the CHP. The tree fell in the 12220 block of South Villa Avenue around 6:40 p.m. and emergency medical services were called.

By 6:30 p.m., rain began falling in Fresno.

Power was knocked out to thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric customers.

More than 11,000 customers were without service as of 7:06 p.m., according to PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles.

Boyles said the outages were scattered around the central San Joaquin Valley but that 4,000 customers were affected in Riverdale, 1,000 more in Caruthers and 700 in San Joaquin.

Related stories from The Fresno Bee

An outage was reported around 8 p.m. at the intersection of First Street and Gettysburg Avenue. Crews were en route to add hazard lights to the area.

There is a 30 percent chance of more thunderstorms throughout the night, according to the National Weather Service.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision

View More Video