Thunderstorm rumbles through Fresno, causing havoc on roads, power outages

Fresno is not missing out on its fair share of what many would call “weird weather” for this time of year.

On Monday evening, there were multiple reports of downed power lines, trees and fences in the road way and a thunderstorm advisory for parts of the Fresno, Madera and Kings Counties.

While the storm hit quickly, it dropped just .04 inches at Fresno Yosemite International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

The CHP received more than 10 reports beginning around 5:30 p.m. as the fast-moving storm traveled north for downed trees, power poles and power lines in roadways.

There were also reports of vehicles spinning out on roads.

A tree fell onto an occupied vehicle in southern Fresno County west of Selma, according to the CHP. The tree fell in the 12220 block of South Villa Avenue around 6:40 p.m. and emergency medical services were called.

By 6:30 p.m., rain began falling in Fresno.

Wasn't it just super hot? And my weather app said 0% chance of rain at the start of the day! pic.twitter.com/zrE2DU8MnC — Bryant-Jon Anteola (@Banteola_TheBee) September 12, 2017

What's going on? Climate change is real. pic.twitter.com/v14E8slSpw — Bryant-Jon Anteola (@Banteola_TheBee) September 12, 2017

Power was knocked out to thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric customers.

More than 11,000 customers were without service as of 7:06 p.m., according to PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles.

Boyles said the outages were scattered around the central San Joaquin Valley but that 4,000 customers were affected in Riverdale, 1,000 more in Caruthers and 700 in San Joaquin.

About 11k @PGE4Me customers out due to storm. We are fully staffed and responding. We like MNF too! — Denny Boyles (@PGE_Denny) September 12, 2017

Storm outages now 9,400 mainly scattered. Riverdale, Caruthers, Kerman area all affected. — Denny Boyles (@PGE_Denny) September 12, 2017

An outage was reported around 8 p.m. at the intersection of First Street and Gettysburg Avenue. Crews were en route to add hazard lights to the area.

There is a 30 percent chance of more thunderstorms throughout the night, according to the National Weather Service.