Firefighters working wildfire near Shaver Lake; other mountain blazes still being fought

A wildfire is burning near the community of Shaver Lake, Cal Fire said Monday afternoon.

The Shaver Fire had burned about nine acres and was 15 percent contained as of about 6:30 p.m. in an area of dead and dying trees due to bark beetle infestation. Airplanes and helicopters from the Railroad Fire north of Oakhurst were sent to the Shaver Fire, Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer said.

The fire is on the west side of Shaver Lake near Musick Creek Lane and Indian Rock Road, Cal Fire said. Evacuations were ordered for some homes on Musick Creek Lane.

Highway 168 to Shaver Lake remains open.

Meanwhile, other wildfires in the southern Sierra Nevada are closer to being fully contained, official reports said.

The Railroad Fire, between the communities of Sugar Pine and Fish Camp, was 75 percent contained as of Monday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. Highway 41 is open but forest roads and trails are closed.

The fire started Aug. 29 and had burned 12,407 acres. Seventeen structures have been destroyed and six injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters will keep putting out hot spots near the fire perimeter.

Meanwhile, the Pier Fire near Springville is 60 percent contained. The fire started Aug. 29 and had consumed more than 27,500 acres.

Several communities remain under mandatory evacuations.

The western and northern sides of the fire are contained. Crews are monitoring for spot fires and working on the eastern and southern sides.

The Mission Fire near North Fork was 90 percent contained as of Monday evening, and the Peak Fire, which consumed 680 acres southeast of Mariposa was fully contained as of Saturday evening.