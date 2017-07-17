Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County prompted manditory evacuations in some areas.
July 17, 2017 7:47 AM

Fast-moving Detwiler fire surges to 7,100 acres in Mariposa County

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

The Detwiler fire in Mariposa surged from 2,500 to 7,100 acres overnight, the Mariposa County Fire Department reported.

The fast-moving fire forced residents’ evacuation from the area near Lake McClure on Sunday evening.

Evacuations and road closures remain in effect at Hunters Valley Road, Bear Valley Road, Hunters Valley Access Road, Detwiler Road and Highway 49 from Pendoal Garden Road to Rremont Fort.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at 2820 Highway 140 in Catheys Valley.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

