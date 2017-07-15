The Garza fire started July 9, 2017 near Avenal and has burned 48,000 acres and is 64 percent contained as of Saturday morning.
July 15, 2017 12:33 PM

Evacuation warnings lifted as Garza Fire reaches 48,000 acres

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Even as the Garza Fire has burned more than 48,000 acres in western Kings county and crossed into Fresno County, evacuation warnings have been lifted, Cal Fire said Saturday.

The fire is now 64 percent contained and is no longer a threat to any structures. One building burned down since the fire started on July 9.

More than 1,300 firefighters are on the scene and have been able to control the fire’s movement to the northwest. Smoke continues to fill the Valley, prompting air district health warnings.

Firefighters will continue to build a containment line around the fire.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

