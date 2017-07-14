As Garza Fire reaches 39,214 acres, smoke can be seen 30 miles away

The Garza Fire burning in western Kings County near Avenal has reached Fresno County, growing to 39,214 acres as of Friday, according to Cal Fire. Containment is at 43 percent.
More than 1,300 fire personnel are on scene, including the California National Guard, which has sent helicopters to assist.
Firefighters reached a hunting cabin on Thursday that was destroyed by flames that have burned through the tall grass and brush northwest of Tar Canyon.
An advisory evacuation warning is in place west of Highway 33, north of the Fresno County line and south of Jacalitos Creek, said Cal Fire.
The Garza fire ignited on Sunday near Tar Canyon Road, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, Cal Fire said.
Alarmed residents nearly 30 miles away in Atascadero could see smoke rising out of the hills east of Paso Robles. “We are aware of the visibility of the Garza Fire,” Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County wrote in a statement, “and are actively monitoring that situation and its proximity to San Luis Obispo.”
Meanwhile, air quality in the central San Joaquin Valley will take a dive because of the wildfires burning in the state, the San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District said.
Along with the Garza Fire, smoke from the Whittier Fire in Santa Barbara, the Schaeffer Fire in Tulare County and the Alamo Fire in San Luis Obispo are affecting particulate matter in the air. A strong high pressure system is parked over the Valley, district spokeswoman Maricela Velasquez said, causing smoke to remain trapped in the Valley. Spikes in particulate matter levels and ozone levels are possible.
A health caution will remain in place, and the district cautions that since ash from fire is larger than what its monitors detect, the district’s Real-Time Air Advisory Network may not pick it up. “If you can smell smoke or see ash, that is an indication that you should be treating air quality conditions as unhealthy and remain indoors,” Velasquez said.
The Garza Fire is one of 13 wildfires in California as of Friday, and the second largest. The largest is the Alamo Fire, east of Santa Maria, which was 90 percent contained at 28,687 acres.
Also nearby, the Schaeffer Fire, at 16,002 acres, is burning in the Tulare County mountains and was 61 percent contained as of Friday. The Whittier Fire in Santa Barbara County was 52 percent contained and has burned more than 13,000 acres, Cal Fire said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
