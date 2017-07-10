Fire scorches 6,000 acres in western Fresno County

A brush fire that ignited in an isolated area in western Fresno County has burned 6,000 acres since it began Sunday evening, said Cal Fire spokeswoman Stacey Nolan.
The Garza fire began by Tar Canyon Road near Avenal around 5 p.m. Sunday. Containment Monday morning was at 5 percent, said Nolan.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No structures or homes are threatened, and no roads have been closed, Nolan said.
The Garza fire is one of several fires burning in the western U.S. as of Monday.
