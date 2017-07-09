Man drowns trying to retrieve ball from Avocado Lake as family, friends watch helplessly

An 18-year-old man who jumped into Avocado Lake to retrieve a ball drowned Sunday evening when he began struggling in the water and none of his friends and family could save him, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man was not a strong swimmer and began to struggle when he reached the ball, which was located at the surface of a deep part of the lake near Sanger, said sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Torres.
His friends and family watched from shore as the man disappeared under the water, but none of them could swim.
The family contacted authorities at 6:20 p.m. Sheriff rescue divers recovered the body about 7:50 p.m. at the bottom of the lake.
No further details, including the man’s name and hometown, were released Sunday night.
