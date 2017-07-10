Man chased soccer ball into the lake, then went under and did not resurface

A Fresno man was identified as the person who drowned Sunday in Avocado Lake, the Fresno County Coroner reports.
Alejandro Mendoza was first reported missing about 6:20 p.m. Sunday at the lake, which is east of Fresno.
Mendoza was reported as having disappeared underwater, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Mendoza had been playing soccer and jumped into the lake to retrieve a ball when it drifted into deeper water, family members told deputies.
Relatives didn’t know how to swim and they called 9-1-1. A second man also called 9-1-1 and jumped into the lake in an attempt to find Mendoza, but couldn’t see him because of poor underwater visibility.
Mendoza’s body was recovered by sheriff’s divers at 7:50 p.m. in water about 20 feet deep.
Emergency Medical Services personnel attempted CPR but were unable to revive him.
