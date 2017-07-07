PG&E workers examine the electrical vault that blew up six inches out of the ground Friday causing a power outage in north Fresno.
Local

July 07, 2017 2:00 PM

Underground electrical vault explodes causing power outage in Fresno

By Marc Benjamin and Jim Guy

mbenjamin@fresnobee.com

More than 1,100 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers were without power in north Fresno after an underground electrical vault exploded Friday afternoon, according to Fresno Fire Department reports.

The electrical vault blew up out of the cement about 1:45 p.m. It happened on a sidewalk at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and First Street.

At its peak, the outage extended from Fresno Street to Maroa Avenue and between Sierra and Barstow avenues, according to PG&E.

Power to most customers had been restored by 4 p.m., said PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles. Crews replaced the equipment, which may have failed due to the heat, Boyles said.

Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin

