Local

July 05, 2017 4:08 PM

House fire extends to 90 acres along Auberry Road north of Clovis

By Marc Benjamin

mbenjamin@fresnobee.com

A home was destroyed, power lines were down and more than 90 acres of grass and brush were scorched by fire Wednesday along Auberry Road, north of Clovis.

The fire at 16000 block of Auberry Road is near the Clovis landfill and Fresno Rifle and Pistol Club. One home and four outbuildings were destroyed, said Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer of the Fresno County Fire Protection District.

The fire was initially reported about 3:37 p.m. As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the fire was 55 percent contained.

As of Wednesday night, traffic was being diverted from Auberry Road. Auberry was closed at Minnewawa Avenue and traffic was diverted to Willow Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Westbound Auberry Road was closed at Millerton Road.

Power lines were reported down near the home at 16246 Auberry Road about 5 p.m.

Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July 1:27

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July
She got pregnant at 14, but wants her daughter to know, 'she can count on me.' 1:46

She got pregnant at 14, but wants her daughter to know, 'she can count on me.'
Watch a Spider-Man mosaic made from Rubik's Cubes take shape 1:07

Watch a Spider-Man mosaic made from Rubik's Cubes take shape

View More Video