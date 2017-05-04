A solemn ceremony remembers Sgt. Lucas and others who died in the line of duty

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Wanted parolee shot by deputy near Minkler Pause 1:52 Fresno County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Lucas remembered at solemn ceremony 1:00 Take a tour through California's top 10 biggest cities 0:58 One vehicle accident on 168 leaves two dead 1:18 Friends, family pay tribute to London Properties' co-founder Paula Conner 1:36 California lawmakers debate raising smoking age to 21 2:18 Clovis West QB Adrian Martinez talks Fresno State, Tennessee, Cal and his ESPN 300 ranking 1:45 What is bacterial meningitis? 1:26 Hikers beware! It’s rattlesnake season 1:49 Parts of Yosemite Valley flooded as Merced River recedes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Fresno County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Lucas, who died in an accidental shooting last year, was honored at a "streamer ceremony” during the Fresno County Peace Officer’s Memorial Ceremony at Courthouse Park. John Walker The Fresno Bee