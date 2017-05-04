Valadao supports Obamacare repeal, and that angers opponents who plan protest

Rep. David Valadao of Hanford was among the Republicans voting in support of the American Health Care Act, the measure that repeals and replaces Obamacare.
The GOP passed the act on a 217-213 vote.
In a statement issued after the vote, Valadao said he backed the act as a way to stabilize the nation’s health-care system.
He said Obamacare had failed to deliver on its promises for the best health-care options for Central Valley residents. “The American Health Care Act will stabilize our health-care system, ensuring our community has access to high quality, affordable health care.”
His vote, however, was to be protested at noon in Bakersfield. A rally was planned outside Valadao’s office there to reflect constituent displeasure with his vote. Organizers of the rally said Valadao “turned his back” on people who rely on Medi-Cal for health care.
Valadao’s vote is important because the majority of voters in his 21st District are Democrats. Hillary Clinton also carried the 21st District by 15 percentage points over Donald Trump in last year’s presidential election.
Though Valadao has withstood Democratic challengers in previous elections, the party plans to use this health-care vote in its arguments to defeat the Hanford dairyman next year.
This story will be updated.
Comments