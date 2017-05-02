Two dead after truck tumbles down embankment on Highway 168 below Shaver Lake

Two men in their 20s died and a third survivor was airlifted to a Fresno hospital Tuesday after a large pickup truck tumbled down an embankment in the Fresno County foothills on Highway 168 on the four-lane section between Auberry and Shaver Lake, according to Fresno County Emergency Medical Services.
A motorist stopped firefighters about halfway up the four-lane, about 40 miles east of Fresno, to report a vehicle over the side.
Two were dead at the scene, ejected from the Chevrolet Avalanche. The third man, also in his 20s, was extricated from the vehicle after the roof was removed, Cal Fire Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer said.
Cal Fire firefighters required rappelling equipment to get to the crash site, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Wittwer said the vehicle fell about 200 yards down the embankment, the first 100 feet filled with “rocks and boulders.” He said U.S. Forest Service crews helped chainsaw down brush and trees for firefighters to reach the vehicle, which was on its side and crushed.
A helicopter airlifted the rescued man to Community Regional Medical Center, according to Fresno County Emergency Medical Services.
Officials don’t know when the truck crashed.
Don Bare, who lives nearby, said he saw the truck “went way down the hill.”
He added: “If it had been there for days, you’d never see it.”
The crash was reported about about 10:52 a.m. Tuesday.
