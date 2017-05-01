Local

Lindsay schedules vote on sales tax boost

By Lewis Griswold

A special election will be held June 6 in Lindsay on a proposed 1 cent sales tax increase.

If Measure O passes, sales taxes in Lindsay, population 13,000, would increase to 8.75 percent.

The measure would raise an estimated $908,000 a year. The city would spend the revenues to support the police and fire departments, according to a resolution approved last week by the city council.

Measure O is a proposed general tax that requires voter approval of 50 percent plus one to pass.

The city’s general fund has revenues of about $4.2 million annually.

