Lindsay schedules vote on sales tax boost

A special election will be held June 6 in Lindsay on a proposed 1 cent sales tax increase.
If Measure O passes, sales taxes in Lindsay, population 13,000, would increase to 8.75 percent.
The measure would raise an estimated $908,000 a year. The city would spend the revenues to support the police and fire departments, according to a resolution approved last week by the city council.
Measure O is a proposed general tax that requires voter approval of 50 percent plus one to pass.
The city’s general fund has revenues of about $4.2 million annually.
Click here to watch the city’s video on Measure O.
