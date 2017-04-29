Local

April 29, 2017 1:02 PM

CHP reports plane went down near Porterville airport

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

The California Highway Patrol on Saturday reported a plane went down near the Porterville Municipal Airport.

The report was made around 10:23 a.m. about a plane going down in a field. At noon, the CHP was reporting the occupants were out of the plane and that it had landed in a vineyard.

Roadways were not affected by the aircraft landing, according to the CHP reports.

Further information was not immediately available. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department was assisting with the incident.

