CHP reports plane went down near Porterville airport

The California Highway Patrol on Saturday reported a plane went down near the Porterville Municipal Airport.
The report was made around 10:23 a.m. about a plane going down in a field. At noon, the CHP was reporting the occupants were out of the plane and that it had landed in a vineyard.
Roadways were not affected by the aircraft landing, according to the CHP reports.
Further information was not immediately available. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department was assisting with the incident.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments