Fresno AT&T workers protest for better wages and benefits

AT&T employees in Fresno protested outside of the Blackstone Avenue store Wednesday as part of a statewide movement for better wages and benefits at the company.
About 25 protesters still stood outside the business late Wednesday after others left. The protest lasted from about 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Employees and their children held signs on the sidewalk that read, “We demand better jobs at AT&T Mobility” and “More work, less pay? No Way!”
Workers from inside the Blackstone Avenue store came on their break and lunch to stand beside their fellow workers.
“We’re just trying to show the company that we mean business,” said Zachary Couch, First Vice President of Communications Workers of America Local 9408, a union that negotiates contracts with employers.
The larger protest includes 17,000 AT&T employees in California and Nevada who have been working under extended contacts for over a year. That number includes AT&T wireless, AT&T wireline and DIRECTV employees.
“They’re leaving us hanging,” said Couch, about his employer. The AT&T employee added that his contract with the corporation expired over 13 months ago. “When you’re not with a contract there’s no way to get a better wage.”
Because the company has been unable to come to a deal with the union for over a year, employees have been working under previous contracts. Couch said although he did get a wage increase in his last contract, the pay was not enough to cover the new health care premium costs.
“We’re stuck in limbo,” said Couch about his and his co-workers’ situation.
Couch’s extended contract has caused him to hold off on buying a home for his family due to the insecurity of not knowing what deal will be made and when it will be made.
“I don’t know if it’s going to be worse of better than the one we have,” he said, “A lot of people are stuck where they are out because they don’t know what to do”
Couch said he hopes that the protests will push the company to come to an agreement with the union.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments