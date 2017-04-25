Fresno FAX bus service extended to 1 a.m. on popular routes

Good news for Fresno FAX bus users in need of a ride at night: Beginning Monday, service on the city’s most highly traveled routes will be extended until 1 a.m.
In addition, more frequent, 30-minute service will be offered on five of the city’s most popular routes seven days a week.
The city will kick off the extended services with free rides after 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday next week, and also offer free weekend service on May 6 and 7.
The affected routes with extended night service are routes 9 (Shaw Avenue), 28 (Sunnyside to Manchester Center), 30 (River Park to downtown Fresno), 32 (Elm Avenue to downtown), and 38 (Fresno State to Jensen Avenue).
The new services were announced Tuesday by Mayor Lee Brand at the city’s FAX complex on G Street. Brand said the services will give riders more transit choices. The extended hours will also give a boost to business and jobs in the city.
Brand noted that many people in Fresno can’t afford to take a car to work daily.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” said the mayor.
And for Fresnans who are frugal with their tax dollars, he noted:
“The money is coming from the state.”
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
