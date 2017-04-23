3 dead in Selma after early-morning crash into canal

Three men are dead after their car overturned into a canal in Selma early Sunday morning, said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Jospeh Bianchi.
Four men, all in their early to mid-20s and from Kingsburg, were driving on South Del Rey Avenue where it curves into South Mill Ditch Avenue around 4:50 a.m., said Bianchi. The driver missed the curve, and the men’s gray Mazda crashed into the canal. The men were all taken to the hospital, where only one passenger survived, said Bianchi.
Two of the men were wearing seatbelts and two were not, said Bianchi.
Speed and alcohol have not yet been ruled out as factors in the crash.
