Interior secretary talks national park worries on visit to Kings Canyon National Park

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke toured Kings Canyon National Park Friday and met with staff to discuss pressing issues within California's national parks, including mounting infrastructure woes, forest fire prevention and claims of sexual harassment within the Parks Service.
Zinke, a former Navy SEAL and Montana congressman, donned full fire gear as he lit a small pile burn — a controlled fire designed to destroy branches and other debris on the forest floor which could fuel a forest fire. Prior to the demonstration, Zinke visited an area damaged in 2015 by the Rough fire with Kings Canyon National Park Superintendent Woody Smeck.
Ash from the pile fell on Zinke, parks service employees and reporters as the secretary addressed the media.
Zinke opened his comments by saying that President Donald Trump "is a good boss" who doesn't micromanage, calling once a week for an update.
Zinke, ever the military man, said the purpose of his visit was to inspect the front lines of the national parks firsthand. He stressed that his first goal as secretary will be to rebuild trust with the public by ensuring there will be no sale or transfer of public lands under his stewardship.
Wildfire management and updating infrastructure are top priorities, Zinke said.
When asked about the sexual harassment claims mounting within the National Parks Service, Zinke said he had read the harassment reports and deemed them credible.
He said he had zero tolerance for sexual harassment and will be adding training to help with a "cultural adjustment."
