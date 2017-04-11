Staff asked to charge Uber and Lyft for lost airport parking fees – until the idea stalled

A plan to assess a $3 fee for each trip by Uber and Lyft drivers to pick up or drop off passengers at Fresno Yosemite International Airport was rejected last week by the Fresno City Council.
On a 5-1 vote last week, council members rejected the proposal, which was intended to make up for losses in airport parking revenue as the rideshare operators, also known as “transportation network companies” or TNCs, grow in popularity. Only Councilman Paul Caprioglio, whose Council District 4 includes the airport, voted to support the proposed fee, while members Garry Bredefeld, Oliver Baines, Luis Chavez, Esmeralda Soria and Clint Olivier opposed it.
The fee was rooted in an analysis conducted by the airport to assess the impacts of Uber and Lyft – which are regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission – on airport revenues, comparing periods before and after the rideshares began providing rides to and from the airport. “There was a distinct decrease in revenues per transaction, the number of transactions and the total revenue per transaction” (in the parking lot), said Dan Weber, assistant director of aviation for the city. “And the only thing that changed over that period that would have affected parking or passenger habits would be 3,000 trips per month” from the rideshares.
The cumulative effect of the reduced use of the parking lot, Weber added, justified a fee of $4.63 per rideshare pick-up or drop-off, but “we did some sensitivity analysis comparing what’s going on across the state, and we settled on $3 as being a fair and reasonable fee.”
Council members, however, had other concerns.
After City Manager Bruce Rudd explained that both Uber and Lyft, as well as their drivers, are required to pay business taxes to the city, Bredefeld argued that the proposed fee is an unnecessary burden. “I’m in support of them paying business taxes,” he said. “But I have a problem with these additional charges and fees. I think they’re unfair.”
Baines said he didn’t understand the logic of charging a pick-up and drop-off fee to Uber and Lyft when the airport doesn’t also charge taxicab operators or hotel shuttle vans. “It’s almost like we’re going after low-hanging fruit,” Baines said. “If we’re not charging the taxis and shuttle services and what have you, I’m not exactly sure it’s fair to just charge the TNCs because it’s easy.”
If the actual cost is $4.63 to make up the losses in the parking revenue, “to charge them $3, you’re losing $1.63 according to your records,” Baines added. “I wouldn’t have supported this either way, but in the future, if you are going to the effort to do a study and tell us what something costs, then (ask to) charge what it costs.”
Weber said the fee would not be directed at passengers using Uber and Lyft, “it’s a fee to the corporation.” But Olivier suggested it was naive to think it wouldn’t be added to each customer’s charges.
So because people are not using the parking lot, we are going to tax people who are getting a ride to the airport to pay for the fact that people are not parking in the parking lot?span
City Council President Clint Olivier
“So because people are not using the parking lot, we are going to tax people who are getting a ride to the airport to pay for the fact that people are not parking in the parking lot?” Olivier asked. “I’ll tell you where the money originates from: the poor slob in the Uber car getting a ride to the airport.”
Based on a monthly average of 3,000 drop-offs and pick-ups by the rideshares, airport officials estimated the fee would generate about $108,000 a year. “That’s not going to make or break anything,” Weber told the council. But, he added, it creates a precedent for not cashing in on all of the revenue sources needed to qualify for grants from the Federal Aviation Administration and other agencies and to keep the airport operations self-sufficient from the rest of the city’s treasury. “All of the businesses on the airport, whether it’s a TNC or American Airlines, pay to support the airport, to pay for operations, maintenance, capital improvements and the $2 million parking expansion we just did,” Weber said. “Everyone else is paying their fair share” except for Uber and Lyft.
Rudd added that another rationale for the fees was “to try level the playing field, at least from an economic standpoint, so that the Uber and Lyft drivers are incurring the same kind of expenses that our local cab operators are incurring.” Rudd reminded the council that local cabbies have often complained to the city about unfair competition from the rideshare companies because Uber and Lyft are exempt from many of the same regulations that are imposed on the taxicab industry.
Lyft did not reply to a request from The Bee for comment. In an emailed statement to The Bee, Uber said “we are working with the Fresno Yosemite Airport to renew our airport permit and look forward to continuing to serve the hundreds of riders and drivers that currently rely on Uber.” The email did not address questions about Rudd’s assertion that both Uber and Lyft were behind on paying their business license fees to the city, or what steps the company takes to ensure that its drivers also secure the necessary business license to operate in Fresno.
Airports director Kevin Meikle told The Bee this week that as Uber and Lyft continue to grow in popularity, so do the number of drop-offs and pickups they make at the airport. “Over the last three months, they’ve averaged about 3,700 trips,” he said. “Throughout 2016, they were ramping up as more and more people realized they could be used to get to the airport.”
Meikle said the CPUC requires the rideshare companies to negotiate agreements with airports across the state before operating to and from airports. Each trip by a rideshare driver to the airport, whether to pick up or drop off passengers, is registered automatically because of a virtual “geofence” around the airport which is monitored by a third-party agency. That agency sends out monthly activity reports to participating airports.
Meikle added that the airport’s analysis shows that about 37 percent of the current Uber and Lyft users to the airport would otherwise be parking in the airport lots without the rideshares. Others would find other ways to get rides to or from the airport, including friends or relatives or public transportation.
The airport has a five-year capital improvement program with an estimated cost of $65.8 million. The operating budget for 2017 is $33.2 million, and the airports department also has about $84.8 million in outstanding bond dept to be repaid through airport revenues.
While the $108,000 that the fee was expected to generate in the 2017-2018 budget year is small compared to the total airports budget, each source of revenue is important to long-term maintenance and capital needs at the airport. Meikle said the lost revenue cold eventually set the stage for a much more difficult policy decision by the City Council in the future – either impose fees on rideshares, taxis and shuttles for pick-ups or drop-offs, or raise rates in the airport parking lots. “We’re at $8 per day for long-term parking; that’s the cheapest in the state, and one of the cheapest in the country,” Meikle said. “I don’t want to be in a position eight or 10 years from now where we have to raise a rate that could have been lower if we captured this revenue.”
Tim Sheehan: 559-441-6319, @TimSheehanNews
