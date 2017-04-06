Missing woman who claimed to be mermaid identified as 33-year-old from Virginia

The woman who was found early Tuesday morning near Table Mountain Casino claiming to be a mermaid has been identified a 33-year-old from Virginia.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office did not release her name Thursday, adding she may have been the victim of a crime.
The woman flew to Fresno last week so she could check out the area in case she wanted to move here.
Arrangements are being made to reunite her with friends and family, the sheriff’s office said.
The woman was first discovered by a motorist around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday walking down the middle of Millerton Road. She was wearing only a sports bra and said she had been in the water. After being contacted by law enforcement, she was taken to a hospital.
Detectives were unable to learn her full name or where she was from because she was not giving clear answers, though she claimed to be a mermaid. She did not have a driver’s license or ID card.
