Fresno police seek to ID woman found near Table Mountain, says she’s a mermaid

Fresno police need the public's help in identifying a woman, who does not know who she is and was found near Table Mountain Casino on Tuesday morning.
The woman was walking in the middle of the street near the intersection of Millterton Road and Brighton Crest Drive, a half-mile southeast of Table Mountain Casino, around 3:15 a.m. Police added that she was wearing only a black sports bra and had wet hair when they found her. She claimed to have been in the water.
The woman said her name was Joanna but mainly answered “I don’t know” to questions from police, though she said she was a mermaid.
Officials say she could be between 16 and 30 years old and either white and or Hispanic. She has brown hair and eyes, is 5-foot-4, weighs 150 pounds and has webbed toes on both feet.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police tip hotline at 559-621-2455 or email Detective Paul Hill at paul.hill@fresno.gov.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
