Tulare teen reported missing and at-risk

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Delaney Silveira, an at-risk teen who has been missing since March 24.
The 17-year-old girl left her Tulare home March 23 and her family has not heard from her since March 24, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said. He said the family added that Silveira is usually active on social media, however has not been since March 24.
The teen has been reported missing previously and found in Hollywood, said Boudreaux. She is known for traveling to Northern California as well.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tulare County Sheriff’s Detective F. Cotton at 559-733-6218. For anonymous tips call the TipNow Program at 559-725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
