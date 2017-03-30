Tulare teen reported missing and at-risk

0:46 Floral skills competition on display at Career Skills Challenge Pause

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

1:33 Tulare residents react to the big week of news involving their congressman

1:09 Stayin' alive: Clovis preschool students learn CPR

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:19 New life for old Manchester mall

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

4:52 Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’