Fresno veteran a finalist for national community service award

A Fresno man is a finalist for a national award given to veterans who show commitment to community service.
The California State Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored John “Top” Schuler as an Outstanding Veteran Volunteer during a conference March 15-19 in San Ramon, California.
The 109th conference recognized Schuler for his community service, especially his devotion to helping homeless veterans.
U.S. Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, wrote a letter of recommendation for Schuler, saying the veteran always has compassion.
The award ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C., at the end of June.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
