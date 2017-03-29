Local

Fresno veteran a finalist for national community service award

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

A Fresno man is a finalist for a national award given to veterans who show commitment to community service.

The California State Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored John “Top” Schuler as an Outstanding Veteran Volunteer during a conference March 15-19 in San Ramon, California.

The 109th conference recognized Schuler for his community service, especially his devotion to helping homeless veterans.

U.S. Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, wrote a letter of recommendation for Schuler, saying the veteran always has compassion.

The award ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C., at the end of June.

