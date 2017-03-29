An artist meets a farmer who met a banker. The result: environmental appreciation

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation Pause

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

0:54 César Chávez remembered at 21st annual garlanding ceremony at Fresno State

1:18 Fresno Unified Education Summit hopes to usher in new era

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:42 Suds, grooves, and bites draw fans to FresYes Fest in downtown Fresno

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198