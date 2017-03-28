Downtown Fresno’s craft beer scene to expand

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye? Pause

1:30 Piemonte's Deli started out as a meat market in 1929 in downtown Fresno

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

1:35 St. Anthony students collect over 15,000 diapers for needy babies

0:34 State champs! Highlights as Clovis West beats Archbishop Mitty for girls basketball title

1:10 Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

1:52 Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford oversees first day of spring practice