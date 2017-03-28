Downtown Fresno’s craft beer scene to expand

The craft beer scene in downtown Fresno keeps on growing.
A new Ale Trail was announced Tuesday at Fresno Mayor Lee Brand’s State of Downtown conference at the Warnors theater along with a brew university hosted by Fresno State that will be part of a new Career Readiness Academy.
“The best is yet to come,” Brand said.
The Ale Trail will potentially connect six breweries in the downtown area: Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co., Full Circle Brewing Co., 411 Ales and Spirits, Border Hops Brewing Co., Zack’s Brewing Company and House of Pendragon/Pita Kabob. Tioga-Sequoia and Full Circle already are established downtown, while Pendragon plans to open by summer on Van Ness Avenue and 411 and Border Hops are looking at fall openings. Zack’s is looking for a location.
Arthur Moye, managing investor of Full Circle Brewery, said he wants Fresno to be “not just a place to drink great beer, but a place to make great craft beer.”
Full Circle Brewery also will be a part of Brew University, a part of Fresno State’s Career Readiness Academy where students will learn to make craft beer for home or commercial use. Career Readiness Academy is an extension of Fresno State in downtown Fresno, inside the Bitwise South Stadium, that offers professional development classes.
The classes are offered to anyone who is 18 years or older regardless of educational background. Adobe Indesign Fundamentals, Business Communication and Grant Writing are just some of the many courses offered.
Brand also honored Dan Doyle, chairman of Central Valley Community Bancorp, with the 2017 Al Alen Downtown Leadership Award. “Dan has been a championship for downtown Fresno since his earlier days,” said ex-Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin in a video presented at the event. Doyle accepted the award and added that he was honored to have any award with Alen attached to it, who he saw as a leader in the fight for a better downtown.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
