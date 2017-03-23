House of Pendragon will now sell bottles, but when is the downtown Fresno location opening?

Some big changes are on the way for Sanger brewery House of Pendragon.
Starting Friday, the brewery will sell bottles of its two most popular beers – the Lancelot IPA and Excalibur blonde – as well as the occasional seasonal release out of its Sanger location. The bottles will be available at the Clovis location as early as Sunday.
Owner Tommy Caprelian said there are currently no plans to sell his beer through retailers, as he wants to ensure the quality.
The Sanger location will also have new hours beginning this week: 3-8 p.m. Fridays, 12-8 p.m. Saturdays and 12-6 or 7 p.m. Sundays. Previously, it had been open to the public from 12-7 p.m. every Saturday.
Caprelian plans to release seasonal, bottle-only beers in the next month or so. The brewery will make a batch of a seasonal beer – likely a sour or farmhouse ale – and bottle all of it. When the bottles sell out, that beer is gone.
The bottles will likely available at House of Pendragon’s new gastropub location in downtown Fresno – when it finally opens. The new spot will feature Pendragon beer and food from Pita Kabob. Caprelian said the inside of the restaurant, located on Van Ness Boulevard near Chukchansi Park, is nearly completed, but the sidewalk outside the location must be fixed before it can open. He hopes to be ready to go in the next 90 days.
In October 2015, House of Pendragon and Pita Kabob won a downtown Fresno business plan competition valued at $100,000 to finance the new spot.
The new location will sit in the center of what is quickly becoming downtown’s brewery district. The Tioga-Sequoia beer garden sits across the street, and the newly revamped Full Circle Brewing Co. is just down the street. An all-new brewery, Border Hop Brewing Co., is set to open at 721 Broadway St. in September or October. And homebrewers Zack’s Brewing Co. are also looking for a downtown Fresno location.
For now, the House of Pendragon is preparing to celebrate its four-year anniversary. On April 8, the Clovis and Sanger locations will add 10-12 beers – both debut batches and old favorites – and also sell special commemorative glasses for the occasion.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
