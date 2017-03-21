Kings River closed to recreational use in Tulare County due to strong current

Strong currents created by recent storms and water releases from Pine Flat have forced the closure of the Kings River in Tulare County to recreational use, the Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
Signs indicating the closure are being posted, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. All manner of boating and swimming is banned. The current flow on the river was about 5,450 cubic feet per second, according to the post.
“The Kings River is closed to recreational use due to rapid currents, a great deal of debris present, and cold water,” Neil Pilegard, Tulare County parks manager, said in a statement. “By no means should residents attempt to enter the river. These conditions pose a great concern for public safety.”
