Bicyclist killed in Tulare collision identified by police

A bicyclist killed late Tuesday in Tulare was identified by Tulare police as Johnny Marin Terronez, 69.
Police say Terronez died after a collision about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Blackstone and East Prosperity avenues.
The collision occurred as Terronez was riding his bicycle west on Prosperity in an eastbound lane. He entered the intersection at Blackstone against a red light and collided with a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Antonio Cabrera, 28, who was northbound on Blackstone, had a green light and was driving at the speed limit, police said.
Terronez died after he was rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia and then taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. It is the first fatal collision in Tulare this year.
