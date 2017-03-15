Fresno State’s Student Cupboard campaign receives $32,000 pledge

Michael Treviño, Assistant Dean of Student Affairs at California State University, San Francisco has pledged $32,000 in matching funds to Fresno State’s March Match Up campaign.
The campaign, which supports Fresno State’s Student Cupboard, is a fundraiser to help student hunger issues.
March Match Up launched March 1 in collaboration with Kaiser Permanente Northern California Community Benefits Programs and accounting firm Moss Adams LLP. The two companies will match dollar-for-dollar all monetary gifts up to $50,000.
In total, $82,000 has been donated to the campaign, meaning the campaign has the chance to raise $164,000 for the Student Cupboard.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
