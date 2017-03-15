R-E-A-D-Y? Bright, young minds gather for Fresno County Spell-Off

Ninety elementary and middle school students are competing Wednesday in the 23rd annual Fresno County Spell-Off competition, which is being held at the Fresno State Satellite Student Union.
The students are the cream of the county’s crop of best spellers, having earned top qualifier status from their home school districts.
The Spell-Off is sponsored by the county Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools in partnership with The Fresno Bee.
After preliminary rounds Wednesday morning, the finalists will begin competing around 3:30 p.m. to determine the overall winner, who will then advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, scheduled for May 28-June 2 in Maryland.
Two winners in each grade division will also advance to the state-level competition in May. The national and state competitions are not connected.
This story will be updated.
