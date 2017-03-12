Sushi restaurant owner facing backlash over Hispanics comment on Facebook

The owner of a sushi restaurant in northeast Fresno is facing backlash for a post on Facebook that he’s calling an “off-color joke.”
Steve Wayte created the post Friday night on Roll One For Mi’s page after his staff complained about a Hispanic patron who did not leave a tip.
“My servers are thinking about building a wall around the restaurant,” the post says. “Why don’t many Hispanics tip?”
The post, which has since been deleted, gained attention when former Fresno County Supervisor and Fresno mayoral candidate Henry R. Perea shared a screenshot of the post and asked his friends and followers to build an “economic wall” around the eatery.
Wayte on Sunday said he had no malice in his heart when he made the post and he was defending his staff.
Wayte said he questions Perea’s motive for sharing the post, describing it as a full-on assault against him and his restaurant.
“I’m not even a Trump supporter,” said Wayte, referring to President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall on the United States-Mexico border.
Wayte said he created the post after Friday evening’s dinner service when he was told that four tables did not leave a tip, including one with a $120 tab. All four tables were Hispanic customers, he said.
“I’m a smart aleck and I like to be provocative, and apparently I was a little too provocative for Mr. Perea,” Wayte said.
Chef Carlos Rucker has worked at the restaurant for three months and said as a first-generation Mexican American, he was not offended by the post. He said there were actually some underlying truths in the post. “Being Hispanic, I know that it’s a fact … that some Hispanics are very bad at tipping,” he said. “It might be a cultural thing.”
Rucker said staff was not initially aware that Wayte made the post, but they just laughed it off because he has a big personality. Ultimately, Rucker believes Wayte has a good heart and had no ill intention when making the post other than to bring attention to how not tipping hurts servers’ incomes.
Wayte said while there have been negative comments on Facebook and Yelp, Roll One for Mi has not seen a decline in business. He also said Perea doesn’t follow the restaurant’s Facebook page and Wayte questioned why Perea would share the post.
“He could have called, he could have private messaged me,” Wayte said. “I hope the publicity back fires and he gets people to come in.”
This story will be updated.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
