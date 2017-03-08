Assemi family wants to buy Fig Garden landmark from troubled Gunner-Andros partnership

0:43 Three people killed in Merced County crash Pause

1:47 Sights and sounds of the 20th annual Mardi Gras Parade

2:23 Movie trailer: 'Kong: Skull Island'

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:35 Mendota beats La Cañada 4-0 in SoCal Regional soccer playoffs

1:04 Raiders' Derek Carr earns NFL Honor

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

2:18 Highlights from the CIF State Wrestling Championships