Fresno County will try – again – to sell old juvenile hall complex

0:50 A properly attired Fresno State student sells Kids Day papers Pause

1:45 Jeff Tedford on Kids Day and the new season of Fresno State football

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer

2:14 Buchanan vs. Clovis baseball highlights

0:44 Elephant gets tusk repair at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

1:28 Fresno fifth grader is organizing an equality rally for kids

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:41 Miranda Imamura slams her uncle to the mat in judo demonstration

1:50 Kaweah Delta CEO Lindsay Mann readies to retire